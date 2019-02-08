The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Dufur throttles Mitchell by 21

Dufur throttles Mitchell by 21

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, February 8, 2019

Inclement weather moved Tuesday’s Dufur girls basketball game to Wednesday in their second-to-last matchup of the year, and the Lady Rangers outscored Mitchell-Spray 12-4 in the second half of a 38-17 win at Spray.

In all, Dufur (9-11 overall, 9-4 league) drained 18 field goals and made 2 of 7 free throws with freshmen Brooke Beachamp and Piper Neal putting up eight points apiece.

Kierstin White and Mona Meanus added six points each and Jessica Brown poured in four points.

Mitchell-Spray (2-18, 1-12) ended up with five field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 6 of 15 free throws, as Allie Smith racked up a game-high nine points.

As of Friday, Dufur held a half game lead over Echo for the third district seed.

