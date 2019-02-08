Looking Back on February 10, 2019

Regarding the Stiles on the Deschutes, a History Mystery discussed Feb. 2, John Brookhouse wrote, “my father bought the restaurant (building) from the Army Engineers for $50 and my brother and I helped dismantle the building for salvage. The home that was located behind the restaurant was put on wheels and moved across the river where it was the home of Don Miller and his wife for many years before they moved to The Dalles.” Gary Conley and Jake Grossmiller both said that after the Stiles restaurant closed, the owner opened the Hi-Way house at 2434 E. Second St., The Dalles. The Hi-Way house continues to serve meals to this day. Conley added that the Miller store pictured as an “archive extra,” was located about 1/2 mile east of the Deschutes and had a post office and store.

History Mystery Terray Harmon, Lucile Stephens, Don Carpenter, John Brookhouse, Jake Grossmiller, Gary Conley, Laverne Beito, Lee Langston, Vicki Matthew and Laura Comini contributed to this report. Last week’s History Mystery, shown in full at right, shows then Vice-President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat as they arrive for dedication ceremonies at The Dalles Dam on Oct. 10, 1959. It was scanned from a print of unknown origins. John Brookhouse and others recognized Vice President Nixon and his wife, and some suggested the couple behind them where Governor Mark Hatfield and his wife. Lucile Stephens said President Nixon flew in to the (Dallesport) Washington airport. “He flew in for the dedication, and drove over,” she said. Her husband, Arnold Stephens, remembered hearing him speak at the event. Her own feelings about the dam where focused on the loss of Celilo Falls. “We loved Celilo Falls,” she said. Prior to the dam, the falls were Oregon’s biggest tourist attraction. “Now they complain about not having enough tourism or fish,” she said.`

Don Carpenter submitted another photograph from the event, above. The caption reads, “Booster Girls welcome Vice-President and Mrs. Richard Nixon and Governor Albert Rosellini of Washington, The Dalles Dam dedication, Oct. 10, 1959.” Carpenter was the band, choir and orchestra director at The Dalles High School at the time, and was also in charge of The Booster Girls Drum and Bugle Corp pictured. The program was still going strong in the early 70’s, he said. Coverage of the dedication in The Dalles Chronicle extended over four days, with a series of photographs and stories on the building of the dam and full event coverage, including a staff photographer flying overhead in a helicopter as Vice-President Nixon arrived at the dedication site. In an Oct. 12 photograph, “broad smiles marked the greeting of Vice President and Mrs. Richard M. Nixon by Karen McClaskey, 1959 Miss The Dalles, backstage at the dedication...” Vicki Matthew remembers the dedication, and met the vice president. “My family had the opportunity to meet him. As a 10-year old-child I was able to secure his autograph and still have it today. (Didn’t most of us have one of those books back then?).” Laura Comini remembers the dedication of the dam at Big Eddy, and was involved in the arrangements. “I was a secretary for Ben Stadleman, he helped make the arrangements for Nixon to be there,” she said.

20 years ago – 1999

At long last, The Dalles city hall will get about $600,000 of renovations this year, including relocation of several offices.

The Chenowith Water Co-op has used only about a fourth of its available water rights, the district watermaster said Tuesday. And that’s why Watermaster Larry Toll has encouraged the co-op for the last several years to do something to secure that water right for future use and expansion.

The Dalles Riverfront Trail won an endorsement by the Columbia River Gorge Commission, but it will be an uphill climb to secure congressional funding. The commission decided Tuesday to present funding for the long-sought trail as a high priority in its request for congressionally authorized recreational funds.

Historic feed sacks will be on display at Hughes Feed & Grain, 723 E. 3rd St. in The Dalles, this month. The collection belongs to Al and Delores Friedrich of Canby. Mr. Friedrich has spent hundreds of hours gathering information on feed and flour mills as well as collecting sacks and photographing them.

Wamic American Legion Auxiliary 135 donated four Spinoza Bears to three different organizations. The bears are not only warm and fuzzy creatures, but they also have cassette recorders inside of them, playing soothing messages and light music for different people in need of comfort.

40 years ago – 1979

Man on the Street this week found support for keeping the 55 mph speed limit, although some people felt that it is not being enforced and it would be better to have a limit that could be enforced.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has its radar set back and Doug Parks, a ninth grader at The Dalles Junior High, has some new school clothes. Parks, of 1822 E. 9th St., was taken on a shopping tour of Tony’s Town & Country on Friday as his reward for finding the $2,500 traffic monitoring device. The unit was stolen from a deputy’s car in November and was found by Parks just before Christmas.

County Judge Rick Cantrell said Friday he expects that paperwork to free CETA training funds for the Community Action Program may be signed Monday at a special meeting of the court.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — For the fourth time, the Federal Election Commission Friday penalized President Carter’s 1976 campaign committee for illegal use of campaign funds.

NEW ORLEANS (UPI) — A state district judge ordered more than 700 striking police officers back to work Friday, but the rank and file vowed to defy the order and continue their day-old strike over union representation.

60 years ago – 1959

Two of the three teen-age boys and the 12-year-old girl who were caught here Thursday following two car thefts returned home to Portland with their parents during the weekend. The 16-year-old escapee from a work camp near Manzanita was returned to MacLaren School for Boys in Woodburn. The 16-year-old leader of the quartet admitted theft of two vehicles, police said.

Dalles City Council last night gave unanimous approval to a proposal to furnish water to The Dalles General Hospital at a normal connection fee, then approved a temporary hook-up for sewer facilities, with a permanent hook-up agreement to be decided at the Council’s first meeting in September.

Water users in the proposed local pump irrigation district would be capable of paying an average annual charge of $27.48 an acre, the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation has calculated.

ST. LOUIS (UPI)—A “sleeper” tornado with winds up to 110 miles an hour smashed into St. Louis early today, spreading death and destruction first at the southwest edge of the city and then in the central area.

MIAMI (UPI)—Gentlemen jewel thieves took an estimated $300,000 in gems from an exclusive jewelry shop Monday in the second major robbery in this resort area within two days. Police declined to link the two cases, but said both looked like the work of professionals.

80 years ago – 1939

The Dalles received 2.7 inches of snow last night, in the general storm that swept the Pacific Northwest. Forecasts for rising temperatures, gales off the coast and rain in the western part of the state gave promise of relief from the cold wave, although more snow may fall here tonight and tomorrow the United States weather bureau indicated.

Ice and snow caused at least one overturned automobile, resulting in an unexpected “visit' by an automobile into a house, and resulted in stranding four children in The Dalles, according to reports today. Four children attending The Dalles high school may be stranded in The Dalles unless the county snow plow can clear the road to Mt. Hood flat, 10 miles from the city, where snow reportedly has piled 18 inches high, it was reported to the county road office.

G. F. Schneider and M. B. Duffy, auditors for the state tax commission, today began assisting persons in this area with their income tax reports. They were at the county courtroom.

SALEM, Feb. 10. (UP)—The “pauper's oath” controversy today threw the usually conservative senate into an uproar that ended with the junking of two previous measures and substitution of a third bill. Repeal of the pauper's oath was sought by all three measures, with varying shades of extent.

VATICAN CITY, Feb. 10. (UP)—The body of Pope Pius XI, who died at dawn today with a faint whisper of “peace” as his last message to a troubled world, was transferred this afternoon with all the pomp of the Catholic church to the Sistine chapel of the Vatican.

100 years ago – 1919

Wasco county men took an active part in the conference held in Portland Saturday, when an appeal was made to the legislature and state highway commission for assistance in construction of a hard-surfaced loop highway around Mount Hood, with spurs to Lookout mountain and Brooks Meadows connecting with roads in Wasco county.

Upon the provision that he observe several rules of good conduct, Charles Grimmett, the 19-year-old forger, was paroled Saturday afternoon by Circuit Judge Wilson. The young man pleaded guilty that afternoon to having forged the name of his employer, A. S. Roberts, to a check for $70, upon which payment was refused by the First National bank of this city, which detected the forgery.

Plans are being made by the local Red Cross chapter to tender the boys of the 65th coast artillery, just returned from France, a royal welcome when they pass through this city next Sunday enroute for Camp Lewis, where they will be mustered out.

SEATTLE, Feb. 10.—The sympathetic strike seems to have nearly burned itself out, with many unions again working and the strike committee debating the date of the official strike termination. The mayor said: “The attempt to overthrow the existing industrial status has proved a complete failure.”

NEW YORK, Feb. 10.—The walkout of 50,000 building trades workers in many eastern cities will occur tomorrow, according to the order issued by the president of the brotherhood of carpenters and joiners. It will be a sympathetic strike with the carpenters, who are demanding a dollar a day increase.