News in Brief: February 10, 2019

Setback adjustment granted

An application to reduce the rear yard setback from 10 feet to eight feet, four inches to accomodate placement of a manufactured home with attached garage has been approved for the property at 800 E. 13th St. in The Dalles. Applicant and owner is Wylesha Wilcox.

Essential oil plans submitted

Site plans have been submitted for review of the Community Development Department to site a facility used to develop and manufacture stationary and mobile biomass extraction apparatus used in the isolation and purification of essential oils, with the focus on cannabidiol (CBD) derived from industrial hemp. Applicant and owner is Modi Holdings, Inc. The property is located at 212 Terminus Ave., which is zoned commercial/light industrial. Written comments can be submitted to the Community Development Department through Feb. 18.

OR gas prices drift downwards

The prices of gas in Oregon continues to move downwards, although the national average is flat, according to a press release from AAA Oregon/Idaho. U.S. demand for gas has been close to summertime highs. The national average remained $2.26/gallon this week, while Oregon’s average fell three cents to $2.77/gallon.

College seeks part-time faculty

The Columbia Gorge Community College hosts a part-time faculty job fair Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to noon, in Building 3 on The Dalles campus.

CGCC is hiring adjunct instructors for online, hybrid and face-to-face classes in The Dalles and Hood River. Potential disciplines include mathematics, STEM fields, art, communications, social sciences, health occupations, computer science, business and other areas.

Job seekers will meet hiring leaders from across the College’s areas of study. Candidates are asked to bring a resumé and transcripts.

Light refreshments will be served and computers will be available to complete the required online application. A completely online application process is also available at cgcc.edu/jobs.

Interested persons can call CGCC Human Resources at (541) 506-6151 or email cjudah@cgcc.edu for more information.

MCEDD seeks applicants

The Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) is nominating applicants for its budget committee.

Interest forms are available electronically at www.mcedd.org, or at the MCEDD offices at 515 East Second Street in The Dalles. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 1, for consideration of appointment.

History programs continue

The schedule for the Wasco County Original Courthouse Regional History Forum series for 2019 has been announced. Programs begin at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the historic 1859 courthouse, 410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles. A downstairs monitor will be available for those unable to climb the stairs.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, “Japanese Families in the Mosier Area Prior to 1942” covers historic photos and family stories that reveal a vibrant Japanese community that existed on what is now the Mayerdale Estate and nearby properties prior to the World War II internment.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, “The Town Above Celilo Falls: Launching Site for the Upper River,” with local historian John Brookhouse.