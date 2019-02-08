No. 1 Huskies clinch league crown

Four players hit double figures and the Sherman Husky defense limited No. 6-ranked Horizon Christian to 14 of 44 from the field (31 percent) to lock in a league-clinching 50-34 victory Wednesday in Hood River.

With the score knotted at 8-apiece after one quarter, the Huskies put up spurts of 10-4 and 16-12 in the second and third periods to extend their lead to 34-24 entering the fourth quarter.

No. 2 Sherman (20-2 overall, 14-0 league) shot 19 of 39 from the floor, 2 of 5 on 3-pointers, and sank 10 of 16 free throws, as Caleb Fritts went for 14 points and eight rebounds and Luke Martin chipped in 12 points, six boards and two blocks.

Tyler Jones had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists; Keenan Coles hit for 10 points and seven rebounds, and Wade Fields notched three points.

Derek Johnston paced Horizon with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Bailey Holste added eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Hawks (15-6, 12-2), who played without Alex Petshow, shot 1 of 5 from 3-point land, and made 5 of 11 free throws.

Point guard Caleb Lingel posted five points, three rebounds and three steals and Kyle Brown contributed five points.