No. 7 SWC stymies Perrydale

Abby Birman totaled 15 points, Jade McCoy rattled off eight and the seventh-ranked South Wasco County Redsides showed no mercy in a good matchup against No. 12 Perrydale last Saturday in Maupin.
SWC staked claim to an 18-10 halftime lead and slammed the door shut on Perrydale with a 14-1 third-quarter rally, 10 of those points from Birman, to make it a 32-11 cushion.
The Lady Redsides (19-3 overall, 11-1 league) totaled 16 field goals, three 3-pointers, and connected on 7 of 10 free throws.
Destiny Mora-Lopez scored seven points, Kyrsten Sprouse added six and Jada Myers, Madisen Davis and Hailey Ocacio notched two points apiece.
Perrydale (17-5, 12-2) ended up with seven field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 4 of 14 from the line, as Kenzy Lawrence paced the offense with eight points and Amity Deters checked in with four points.
SWC had a home date with No. 16 Ione (17-3, 12-1) Saturday to settle the district’s first seed.
