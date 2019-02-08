‘Oregon Weather Dashboard’ now available

Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has created an online application called the “Oregon Weather Dashboard” to illustrate current and forecasted weather conditions, pulling together information from the state’s four national Weather Service forecast offices.

The dashboard, developed by GIS Program Coordinator Daniel Stoelb, also includes displays for high/low temperatures, wind speed, current weather watches and warnings, a 3-day precipitation forecast, flood gage forecasts, current snow depth, and wind conditions in Oregon.

The dashboard can be accessed from the OEM’s website or by visiting https://arcg.is/1nzn811.

“This new dashboard contains all relevant information for weather conditions here in Oregon,” said Stoelb. His goal in creating the dashboard was to get everything in one spot and allow users to toggle from one set of information to another.

“It’s a great resource for the general public, who can now see data related to weather conditions and forecasts in the same manner as emergency operations personnel,” Stoelb said.

The project was intended to inform the public, according to Stoelb, but can also be extremely helpful for emergency management community and other public-facing agencies.