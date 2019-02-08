Public Meetings: February 9, 2019

Cancellations

The Gorge Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 12 at the Hood River Best Western Inn has been cancelled due to the incoming snow storm. We will send out an email notice next week as to the rescheduled meeting date.

The Dalles

Monday—The Dalles City Council regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 313 Court Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Reports and routine business; F.Y. 2017-2018 audit presentation; public hearing on the declaration of real property located at 1400 Washington Street as surplus real property; approval of the resolution; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel regarding current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.

Dufur

Wednesday—Dufur Recreation District board meeting, 7 p.m., Dufur City Hall, 175 NE 3rd Street, Dufur.

Wasco County

Monday—Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue board work session, 5 p.m., MCFR station, 1400 West 8th Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Work session to discuss revisions to the MCFR Board Policy Manual. No action will be taken.

Monday—Wasco County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Auction Sales Co., 1400 US-197, The Dalles. Agenda: 2019 Wasco County Fair and Hunt Park.

Wednesday—North Wasco County People’s Utility District board of directors special session, 1:30 p.m., PUD board room, 2345 River Road, The Dalles. Agenda: Presentation and discussion on Requests For Proposals submitted for retirement planning services; discussion on board effectiveness checklist.

Wednesday—Wasco County Board of Commissioners special session, 2 p.m., suite 302, Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Road vacation petition.

Thursday—Wasco County management meeting, 8:30 a.m., room B08, Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles. Agenda: General staff items.

Education

Monday—Sherman County School District board of directors regular meeting, 7 p.m., Sherman County School/Public Library meeting room, 65912 HIgh School Loop, Moro. Agenda: Reports and routine business; monument sign continued discussion; counseling position update; duplicate family mailing discussion; strategic plan goals, priorities and outcomes; north playing field and well update; Sherman County Education Association amendment #1 (fair share), Sherman County School Employees Association Chapter #120 Amendment #1 (fair share), 2019-20 school calendar drafts.

Regional

Tuesday—Columbia River Gorge Commission meeting, 10 a.m., Riverview room, Best Western Hood River Inn, 1108 East Marina Way, Hood River. Agenda: Reports and routine business; Gorge 2020 update on Economic Vitality Work Group and draft revisions to management plan chapter on Economic Development; updates on budget, legislative outreach, events, staffing and other topics; report on the Gorge Commission’s compliance process; other business; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel regarding current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.

Tuesday—North Central Public Health District executive committee meeting, 3 p.m., NCPHD meeting room, 419 E. 7th Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Reports and routine business; measles update; election of chair and vice-chair for NCPHD board; fiscal year 2017-18 audit report; facility licensing; resolution with regards to PHEP budget amendment; policies and procedures review; approval of check report; review of contracts.