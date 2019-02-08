Ranger boys net 65-30 road win

Daniel Radcliffe scored 15 points, Trey Darden reeled off 10 and the No. 17-ranked Dufur Rangers picked up a lopsided 65-30 win over Mitchell-Spray Wednesday in Spray.

Dufur put the game out of reach in the first period with a 24-9 spurt, and jumped ahead, 46-24 after three quarters of play.

The Rangers (14-8 overall, 10-5 league) hit 30 field goals, two 3-pointers, and converted 3 of 7 free throws.

Radcliffe and Darden were supported by Cooper Bales (nine points), Tanner Masterson (eight), Cole Kortge (five) and Derek Frakes (five points).

Mitchell-Spray (8-13, 4-10) tallied 12 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 3 of 9 from the free throw line.

Tate Holmes had a game-high 17 points and Johannes Emmerich checked in with 10 points.