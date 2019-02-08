For the Record for February 9, 2019

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Feb. 6, 4:31 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Dry Hollow streets. One driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Feb. 4, 10:43 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 57. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding in icy conditions. The crash was logged.

Feb. 4, 8:01 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost five. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.

Feb. 4, 9:59 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 70. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.

Feb. 5, 6:41 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 82. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 5 and five on Feb. 6.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 4 from the 600 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported his garage was tagged with graffiti.

A hit and run report was taken Feb. 4 from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive.

Animal control responded to the 1500 block of West 12th Street Feb. 4 on a report of a dog bite. The dog was located and placed in quarantine. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Feb. 4 from the 1100 block of Roberts Street after a victim reported her information was used to make purchases overseas.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Feb. 4 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.

A harassment report was taken Feb. 4 form the 100 block of West 4th Street after a victim reported during an argument a male subject spit on her. The incident is under investigation.

A harassment report was taken Feb. 4 from the 700 block of Hostetler Street.

Christopher Ryan Pearson, 41, Condon, was arrested Feb. 4 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

A burglary report was taken Feb. 5 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported two storage containers were broken into.

A theft report was taken Feb. 5 from the 800 block of Lincoln Street after a victim reported being given a fake check for sold goods. The incident is under investigation.

An assault report was taken Feb. 5 from the 1000 block of West 25th Street.

Shane Alan Dahlberg, 29, no listed address, was arrested Feb. 5 near West 10th and Blakely streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct. Nalesha L. Gonzalez, 28, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 5 in the 400 block of West 9th Street and is accused of parole violation.

A death report was taken Feb. 6 from the 1000 block of West 6th Street.

Sean Reece Pentz, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 6 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Jessie William Houston, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 6 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on an out of state warrant.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Feb. 4 after assisting Hood River county with a search and rescue investigation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Feb. 4 from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.

Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Sevenmile Hill Road Feb. 5 after a caller reported a neighbor’s dogs killed her duck. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

An assault report was taken Feb. 6 from Antelope after a victim reported a neighbor pushed him and made threats on his life. The incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

Cheri Lynn Pearson, 40, Goldendale, was arrested Feb. 4 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 96 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Baltazar Gamez, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 6 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 southbound, near milepost one and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Erin Anne Goertzen, 41, Walla Walla, Wash., was booked and released Feb. 4 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

William Ross Alsup, 66, Tygh Valley, was jailed Feb. 4 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

David James Jacobsen, 36, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Feb. 6 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.

Thomas Leroy Lee, 56, no listed address, was transported and jailed Feb. 6 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Melanie Kim Prante, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 4 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

William Keith Brace, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 4 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Terryn Lee Curtis, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 6 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.