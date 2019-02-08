TD man faces drug charges

Kevin Dwayne Hester, 34, was arrested Jan. 31 on multiple charges by the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force (MINT) following the execution of a search warrant at 220 E. 12th St., Apt. C.

He was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree theft, and attempting to assault a public safety officer.

Police found 6.3 ounces of methamphetamine in the apartment, said The Dalles Police Department Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab. He said it is probably over 700 street-level quantities of the drug, which would have a street value of over $14,000.

Also found was a rifle, leading to the weapons possession charge. Police also found items stolen in a previous case with a value exceeding $1,000. Hester is accused of kicking one of the arresting officers, Macnab said. An infant was also in the apartment, leading to a charge of child welfare endangerment, he said.

Hester has an extensive criminal history, Macnab said.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the MINT tip line at 541-296-1885. MINT is comprised of The Dalles Police Department, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Police Department and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.