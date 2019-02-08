What's Happening: February 9, 2019

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

FEBRUARY

PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Celilo Cancer Center, just behind the main MCMC hospital, in February.

Monday, Feb 11

SEWING CLUB: Teen sewing club at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library runs 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 is the second and final part of making a Japanese Knot Bag.

Tuesday, Feb 12

LIZZY HOYT: Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association presents Lizzy Hoyt, an award-winning songwriter who specializes in soaring melodies rooted in Celtic and folk traditions. She will be accompanied by mandolin and upright bass players. 7 p.m., The Dalles High School.

SONG SHARE: A “Community Sing” at Gorge Community Music, 410 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a free monthly community-led song share. All voices welcome.

COLORING NIGHT: Everyone is invited to a coloring night at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 6 p.m. Coloring sheets, colored pencils and crayons are supplied on a table in the main part of the library.

Wednesday, Feb 13

FAMILY CRAFT NIGHT: The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library Family Craft Night is 6 p.m. in the main part of the library. This is a monthly event that runs on the first Wednesday of most months but has been rescheduled for February. Participants will be making Valentine’s cards to keep or to give to a special someone. The library provides paper, glitter, glue, lace, and other supplies.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: A 20- to 25-minute baby and toddler storytime intended for children three years old and younger, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Adult participation is very helpful.

ANIMANGA CLUB: An Animanga Club is held the second Wednesday of the month, 4 p.m., at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Anyone interested in manga and anime is welcome to attend. This program takes place in the Athenaeum and is open to all ages.

TANGO LESSONS: Tango dance lessons are offered weekly on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota Street in the Tayler Hall (entrance on Montana Street.) Lessons are $5 and partners are not required. Instructor is Jay Rabe. Follow on Facebook at “Gorge Tango.”

Thursday, February 14

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Gerta Wilson from the Alzheimers Association. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.

PRIDE CLUB: The Pride Book Club meets at The Dalles Wasco County Library the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The club is open to adults 18 and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. They will be discussing The Wonder, by Emma Donoghue. It tells the story of a so-called Fasting Girl and the nurse who was called in to prove, or disprove, “the wonder.” If you have any questions or suggestions, or would like to sign up, call the library at 541-296-2815 and ask for Barbara.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: A 20- to 25-minute baby and toddler storytime intended for children three years old and younger, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Adult participation is very helpful.

Friday, February 15

FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: Preschool storytime for children three years or older, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.

LIBRARY PLAYGROUP: Playtime with The Next Door, children five or younger with adult,11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.