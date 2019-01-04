Mark Gibson and contributed photos
The first baby of 2019 born in The Dalles at Mid-Columbia Medical Center was Jackson James Modar, pictured above in the arms of his father, Travis Modar. Resting is his sister, Harmony Modar, 3. Jackson was born at 7:32 a.m. Jan. 2 to mom Katrina Modar. He was 21 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. The birth was celebrated with the gift of a special basket that included diapers, wipes, a diaper bag set, receiving blanket, bath supplies, hygiene kit, plush owl, bibs, onesie set, teething toys, a milestone book, foot and handprint keepsakes, and an infant car seat. The basket was provided by the Mid-Columbia Medical Center Health Foundation.
