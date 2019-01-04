The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Child with measles visited Gorge

News and information from our partners

Todd Mock is pictured with his service dog Scout under The Dalles Bridge, where he first met a homeless man a year ago and began a local ministry with the homeless. He has hopes of building a retreat where the homeless can rebuild their lives.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Todd Mock is pictured with his service dog Scout under The Dalles Bridge, where he first met a homeless man a year ago and began a local ministry with the homeless. He has hopes of building a retreat where the homeless can rebuild their lives.

By Neita Cecil

As of Friday, January 4, 2019

﻿

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Todd Mock walks with his dog Scout, who he is training as a service dog. “She is a great icebreaker,” he said. Scout will be carrying medical supplies as Mock visits homeless areas. “I used to be a medic,” he said.

One day about a year ago Todd Mock was jogging along the Columbia River when he felt divinely guided to go toward a pile of big rocks under The Dalles bridge...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)