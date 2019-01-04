Looking Back on January 6, 2019

Terray Harmon and Gary Conley contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was taken in 1948, and was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. It is labeled, “Manual Training, HS, 1948.”
Terray Harmon said it was the old skill center woodshop located in the lower level of The Dalles High School, at the west end. The teacher at the time was Bob Williams, a baseball enthusiast for whom Bob Williams Field at the Quinton street ballpark was named.
Conley noted he recognized some of the guys pictured, and said that many of them graduating in 1954, which suggests a later date to the photo.
20 years ago – 1999
City police and friends are investigating the apparent disappearance of The Dalles resident Nellie Harris, who was last heard from late Monday morning...
