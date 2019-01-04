The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Child with measles visited Gorge

News and information from our partners

SWC girls, Sherman boys move up in 1A ranks

Redsides run streak to nine; Huskies jump to No. 6 spot

South Wasco County vaulted to No. 3 after three impressive victories against top schools, North Clackamas Christian, Damascus Christian and Perrydale.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County vaulted to No. 3 after three impressive victories against top schools, North Clackamas Christian, Damascus Christian and Perrydale.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, January 4, 2019

﻿

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Sherman’s Luke Martin has led the No. 6 Huskies to seven wins in their first nine games, and the losses were two-point heartbreakers to Trinity Lutheran and Prairie City.

Facing their toughest stretch of the regular season, No...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)