Entertainment Update: January 9, 2019

Jim Drake photo
Singer Aaron Seymour leads modern rock band Sundiver through a New Year’s Eve set of original music at River City Saloon. Featuring Ryan McAlexander (bass), Steve May (drums), Scott Byrd (guitar) and Don Buchanan (guitar), the band said a new CD is in the works for 2019. “We had a blast,” Seymour said. “We hope to finish the 10-song record this year, and we know it will include a song called “205,” which is already available online at Reverbnation.com.”
