The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Entertainment Update: January 9, 2019

Singer Aaron Seymour leads modern rock band Sundiver through a New Year’s Eve set of original music at River City Saloon. Featuring Ryan McAlexander (bass), Steve May (drums), Scott Byrd (guitar) and Don Buchanan (guitar), the band said a new CD is in the works for 2019. “We had a blast,” Seymour said. “We hope to finish the 10-song record this year, and we know it will include a song called “205,” which is already available online at Reverbnation.com.”

Jim Drake photo
Singer Aaron Seymour leads modern rock band Sundiver through a New Year’s Eve set of original music at River City Saloon. Featuring Ryan McAlexander (bass), Steve May (drums), Scott Byrd (guitar) and Don Buchanan (guitar), the band said a new CD is in the works for 2019. “We had a blast,” Seymour said. “We hope to finish the 10-song record this year, and we know it will include a song called “205,” which is already available online at Reverbnation.com.”

As of Tuesday, January 8, 2019

﻿

Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@thedalleschronicle...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)