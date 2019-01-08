The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Preston’s top finish propels TD to 9th place

Junior wrestler goes 5-0 for first at Don York Invite

The Dalles wrestlers posted four top-5 finishes, including a 5-0 record with four first-round pins from Steven Preston at the Don York Invitational ending Saturday at Cleveland High School in Portland. In the photo are from left to right, starting in the back row, assistant coach Ryan Manciu, Austin Greene, Preston, JR Scott and head coach Paul Beasley. In the front row is, Eleyah Sutton-Lott. Added to the three male grapplers, Sutton-Lott secured runner-up honors in the girls division.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, January 8, 2019

For the first time in nearly a decade, The Dalles wrestlers put it all together with three top-5 finishes to take home ninth place out of 21 teams at the two-day Don York Invitational ending Saturday at Cleveland High School in Portland...

