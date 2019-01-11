Housing program reduces jail time

Data from Wasco County Community Corrections
This graph charts arrests of students who have graduated from or are currently in the stabilization house in The Dalles over a 20-year period. The red line marks the opening of the house in 2017. The spike in arrests begins in 2013, when most of the residents became young adults. Arrests have dropped dramatically since the housing program began.
Providing those released from jail or prison with safe, sober and structured housing as they move back to the community on parole or probation has decreased jail time, as clients are more successful in supervision and less likely to re-offend when they leave, Wasco County Community Correction Director Fritz Bachman told The Dalles City Council in December...
