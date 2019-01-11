Looking back on January 13, 2019

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Lucille Stephens and others contributed to this week’s report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was submitted as a postcard by Terray Harmon.

Mary Davis submitted a clip from the Oct. 15, 1907 issue of the Oregonian titled “Old Landmark Destroyed.”

The news article reads, “some senseless vandal recently placed a charge of dynamite under “Cabbage rock,” a famous natural landmark on the north side of the Columbia river near The Dalles and destroyed it. The rock has been photographed by Major Lee Moorhouse and others and its natural beauty will in this way be preserved. It consisted of a large, round, rugged rock, about six feet in diameter, resting upon a pedestal of rock not more than four inches in diameter and was so nicely balanced that it was impossible for a strong man to move it. The head of the “cabbage,” or large round rock on top weighed several tons and that it rested with such poise and nicety upon its small support was the unique feature of it.”