The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Mora-Lopez busts loose in No. 6 SWC’s road win

Sophomore nets 19 points to lead team past Dufur

Dufur senior Tabor McLaughlin helped his team to a 62-46 victory over South Wasco County Wednesday in a rescheduled 1a hoops contest in Dufur. The Rangers broke open a 32-22 halftime lead with a 20-5 third-quarter run.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dufur senior Tabor McLaughlin helped his team to a 62-46 victory over South Wasco County Wednesday in a rescheduled 1a hoops contest in Dufur. The Rangers broke open a 32-22 halftime lead with a 20-5 third-quarter run.

As of Friday, January 11, 2019

﻿

Destiny Mora-Lopez was an unstoppable force down in the paint for No...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)