News in Brief: January 12, 2019

As of Friday, January 11, 2019
The Oregon Food Bank is emphasizing that funding for programs has not yet been impacted by the current partial government shutdown...
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Final arguments in jail lawsuit
January 11, 2019 3:42 p.m.
Hull siblings earn district three-peat
January 11, 2019 2:37 p.m.
Swimmers rack up eight wins at Parkrose Dual
January 11, 2019 2:36 p.m.
TD’s top December athletes
January 11, 2019 2:34 p.m.
Mora-Lopez busts loose in No. 6 SWC’s road win
January 11, 2019 2:33 p.m.
TD puts in prep work at home double dual
January 11, 2019 2:30 p.m.
Looking back on January 13, 2019
January 11, 2019 2:03 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Workshop unhelpful
January 11, 2019 1:46 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Bully approach
January 11, 2019 1:45 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Celibacy at fault
January 11, 2019 1:44 p.m.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment