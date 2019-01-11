Overlooking Winter

Photo by Mark Gibson
Weekend hikers look out over Miller Island and remnants of the Oregon Trail just west of Biggs Junction. The six-day forecast calls for fog, freezing fog and a chance of snow early in the coming week.
