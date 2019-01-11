The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TD puts in prep work at home double dual

Wrestlers offer a positive vibe for rest of the winter season

Coming off a 5-0 record and a 160-pound title at the Don York Invitational on Jan. 4-5, The Dalles wrestler Steven Preston posted a decision victory and a first-round pin in an Intermountain Conference double dual Wednesday at Kurtz Gym in The Dalles. Now with an 11-5 record, the 160-pound junior standout appears to be hitting his stride with three tournaments and two duals still left on the schedule before districts on Feb. 8-9 in Pendleton.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, January 11, 2019

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

JR Scott ran his overall record to 17-5 and moved to No. 3 in the 5A rankings in his 195-pound classification following back-to-back first-round pins in league matches versus Pendleton and Redmond on senior night Wednesday.

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

The Dalles senior Austin Greene fought valiantly in his 152-pound match with Ridgeview’s Ethyne Reid Wednesday. Both wrestlers worked to a 5-all tie through three rounds, but Reid got the 7-5 sudden-victory in overtime.

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

The Dalles senior Andrew Richman lost two tough matches in Wednesday’s double dual on senior night.

At this point of the season, The Dalles senior JR Scott is not focused on his record and what he has accomplished so far...

