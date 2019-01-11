TD puts in prep work at home double dual

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Coming off a 5-0 record and a 160-pound title at the Don York Invitational on Jan. 4-5, The Dalles wrestler Steven Preston posted a decision victory and a first-round pin in an Intermountain Conference double dual Wednesday at Kurtz Gym in The Dalles. Now with an 11-5 record, the 160-pound junior standout appears to be hitting his stride with three tournaments and two duals still left on the schedule before districts on Feb. 8-9 in Pendleton.
At this point of the season, The Dalles senior JR Scott is not focused on his record and what he has accomplished so far...
