TD’s top December athletes

Contributed photo
The Dalles High School honored the top athletes for the month of December at a morning ceremony on Friday, Dec. 4 at The Riv located on 401 E. 10th Street. In the photo are, from left to right, Grant Loughmiller (boys swimming), Hannah Rodriguez (girls swimming), Levi Krueger (wrestling), Emily Adams (cheerleading), Molly Taylor (girls basketball), Kilee Hoylman (girls basketball) and Josh Nisbet (boys basketball).
