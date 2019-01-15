The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Weather delays announced

News and information from our partners

Dufur boys jump up to third with its win streak

Rangers just two games behind HCS and Sherman

Dufur guard Cole Kortge gave the Rangers a 43-29 win Saturday versus Arlington. Dufur is now third in the Big Sky Conference., two games behind HCS and Sherman.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dufur guard Cole Kortge gave the Rangers a 43-29 win Saturday versus Arlington. Dufur is now third in the Big Sky Conference., two games behind HCS and Sherman.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, January 15, 2019

﻿

With their recent stretch of solid play, the Dufur Rangers are second in the Big Sky Conference, two games behind Horizon Christian and Sherman...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)