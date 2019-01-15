Dufur boys jump up to third with its win streak

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dufur guard Cole Kortge gave the Rangers a 43-29 win Saturday versus Arlington. Dufur is now third in the Big Sky Conference., two games behind HCS and Sherman.
