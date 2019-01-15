The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Weather delays announced

News and information from our partners

TD cheer squad places third at Pacer Invite

Coach is encouraged by team’s opening performance

The Dalles cheer team competed in the small-school classification for the first time in school history against eight other 6A and 5A programs and finished with third-place honors at Saturday’s 13th annual Pacer Invitational in Lakeridge.

Contributed photo/Beverly Nañez
The Dalles cheer team competed in the small-school classification for the first time in school history against eight other 6A and 5A programs and finished with third-place honors at Saturday’s 13th annual Pacer Invitational in Lakeridge.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, January 15, 2019

﻿

It is a new season for The Dalles Cheer team...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)