Walden town halls postponed

As of Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Due to changes in the calendar for the House of Representatives announced today, Jan. 15, by Democratic leadership, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) town halls originally scheduled for Baker, Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Hood River, and Wasco counties the week of Jan. 21 will be rescheduled for later dates and announced accordingly.

