Walden town halls postponed

Due to changes in the calendar for the House of Representatives announced today, Jan. 15, by Democratic leadership, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) town halls originally scheduled for Baker, Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Hood River, and Wasco counties the week of Jan. 21 will be rescheduled for later dates and announced accordingly.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment