The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Weather delays announced

News and information from our partners

Late school starts Thursday

As of Wednesday, January 16, 2019

﻿

Mid-Columbia Children's Council: Tygh Valley Head Start 2 hr delay;

So. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)