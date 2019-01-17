Weather delays announced

Closures and delays for Jan. 17

Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Opening at 10 a.m. All classes scheduled before 10 a.m. canceled on both campuses.

One Community Health in Hood River and The Dalles will be opening at 10 a.m.

North Wasco County School District 21 will be on a 2 hour delay

Traction tires advised. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited, on US 97, both directions, from milepost 16 to milepost 23.