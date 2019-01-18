The Dalles swoops in to defeat La Grande

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles varsity basketball players, from left to right, Jack Bonham, Oscar Fernandez and Aidan Telles were catalysts in Tuesday’s 51-50 come-from-behind home victory over La Grande. The trio combined for 25 points, including 1 of 2 free throws by Fernandez, who was fouled on his way for a layup with 1.5 seconds remaining. The No. 25-ranked Riverhawks were riding a streak of four consecutive wins and were in a three-way tie for first place in the Intermountain Conference standings ahead of Friday night’s home contest versus Redmond (3-10 overall, 1-0 league).
Winning is the best cure-all in sports...
