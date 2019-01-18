The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Eight named to chamber honors

Katie Ortega approaches the stage as she is named to receive the Outstanding Educator of the Year award at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Katie Ortega approaches the stage as she is named to receive the Outstanding Educator of the Year award at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

By Neita Cecil

As of Friday, January 18, 2019

﻿

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Tim McGlothlin is honored by the crowd as he is named Man of the Year at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Eileen White was named Outstanding Woman of the Year at the Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Dave Wagenblast walks the red carpet as he is named winner of the Outstanding Agricultural Achievement award at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

The Wasco County 911 dispatchers, some of whom are pictured here, were named the Outstanding First Responder of the Year at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Helping Hands Home Care NW's Mary Gailley, right, leads her team as they are named business of the year at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Jake Dollarhide prepares to receive the Outstanding Youth of the Year award at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Corliss Marsh is congratulated as she approaches the stage to receive the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award at the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Jan. 17.

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Man of the Year, Tim McGlothlin, paid tribute to his wife Laura at the chamber’s annual awards banquet Thursday...

﻿

﻿

