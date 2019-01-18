GSF building a juggernaut through youth soccer

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Youth soccer players came out in droves for the Gorge Soccer Futsal program this winter with 30 boys and girls from nine-years-old to high school seniors signing up for indoor action in The Dalles. The year-round soccer program starts again for five-on-five outdoor action in March. Log on to www.gorgesoccer.net for signup details.
As the years go on, Matthew Dallman hopes to see Gorge Soccer Futsal continue to grow...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment