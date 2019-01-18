Looking Back on January 20, 2019

Mary Batty, Terray Harmon, Gary Conley, Marilyn Urness and Cee Cee Anderson contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was submitted by Terray Harmon.
Harmon identified it as a photograph of “The Dip,” a swimming place at the mouth of Mill Creek just west of Union Street.
Gary Conley said that although it was before his time, “I heard a lot about The Dip. A lot of people talked about swimming down there.”
Marilyn Urness said that her mom told her that in the 1920s, there was a swimming hold called The Dip where Mill Creek met the Columbia River, prior to the dams being built. Robert Murray, the football coach, was one of the lifeguards, she said.
Cee Cee Anderson also recognized “The Dip,” as a place where “everybody in The Dalles went swimming before the Natitorium was built [at Thompson Park]. I remember my father talking about swimming there when I was a kid.”
Mary Batty added that there was another swimming hole on Mill Creek where the swimming pool is now, that was simply called the Mill Creek swimming hole.
The Troutdale Historical Society will present “Finding the Wire Trail,” a program featuring two local historians, Dave Wand and Larry McGinnis, who searched for evidence of a Native American trail that was once a route for the first telegraph wire from Troutdale to The Dalles, at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20.
Wand, an electronic engineer, grew up in the Pleasant View area. He spent his entire career in communications as a cell phone tower consultant, locating, building, and maintaining towers. Larry McGinnis hails from Corbett-Troutdale with credentials in surveying. The two have been working for several years to find traces of the original Native American trail that ascended from the Sandy River. Many Pleasant View school residents used the Wire Trail to commute to work at the slaughter house in Troutdale.
The notes of Captain John Harlow, Troutdale’s founder, indicate that he delivered The Oregonian newspaper over the Wire Trail.
The program will be held in Glenn Otto Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, and is free.
20 years ago – 1999
Four water rate proposals will be considered by The Dalles City Council in coming weeks...
