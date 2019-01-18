Looking Back on January 20, 2019

History Mystery

Mary Batty, Terray Harmon, Gary Conley, Marilyn Urness and Cee Cee Anderson contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was submitted by Terray Harmon.

Harmon identified it as a photograph of “The Dip,” a swimming place at the mouth of Mill Creek just west of Union Street.

Gary Conley said that although it was before his time, “I heard a lot about The Dip. A lot of people talked about swimming down there.”

Marilyn Urness said that her mom told her that in the 1920s, there was a swimming hold called The Dip where Mill Creek met the Columbia River, prior to the dams being built. Robert Murray, the football coach, was one of the lifeguards, she said.

Cee Cee Anderson also recognized “The Dip,” as a place where “everybody in The Dalles went swimming before the Natitorium was built [at Thompson Park]. I remember my father talking about swimming there when I was a kid.”

Mary Batty added that there was another swimming hole on Mill Creek where the swimming pool is now, that was simply called the Mill Creek swimming hole.