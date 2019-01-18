TD girls grab third place at Riverhawk Invitational

Contributed photo
The Dalles girls swim team secured third place at the Riverhawk Invitational last weekend in Hood River. In the photo are, from left to right, head coach Derek Shortt, Quinn Raffensperger, Maddie Troutt, Hanna Rodriguez, Maddie Larson, assistant coach Pat Shortt, Moria Ramirez-Navarrete, Alyvia Michaels and assistant coach Nate Timmons.
Kendall Webber picked up a win and a second in two individual races, and The Dalles girls swim team racked up 10 top-5 finishes for third place at last weekend’s Riverhawk Invitational held in Hood River...
