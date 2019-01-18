As of Friday, January 18, 2019
Eight named to chamber honors
January 18, 2019 5:19 p.m.
News in Brief: January 19, 2019
January 18, 2019 3:06 p.m.
GSF building a juggernaut through youth soccer
January 18, 2019 3:01 p.m.
TD girls grab third place at Riverhawk Invitational
January 18, 2019 2:59 p.m.
The Dalles swoops in to defeat La Grande
January 18, 2019 2:57 p.m.
Looking Back on January 20, 2019
January 18, 2019 2:38 p.m.
No-interest loans offered
January 18, 2019 2:27 p.m.
What's Happening: January 19, 2019
January 18, 2019 2:25 p.m.
For the Record for January 19, 2019
January 18, 2019 2:24 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Defending our country, families and veterans
January 18, 2019 2:20 p.m.
