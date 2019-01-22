Big Sky Conference’s district spots are on the line Sherman boys tied for first; SWC girls in second place

MORO – The Sherman Huskies kept pace with Horizon Christian with lopsided wins over Echo and Ione last weekend in Big Sky conference boys basketball action.

Friday in Echo, a 61-29 win, Luke Martin totaled 23 points, Brian Macnab scored 10, all in the first half, Keenan Coles poured in eight and Tyler Jones went for six points for the Huskies, who hit 23 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 12 of 20 from the line.

Sparked by Macnab’s 10 first-half points, Sherman led 33-12 at the half and outscored Echo 28-17 in the final 16 minutes of play.

In Saturday’s home matchup, fourth-ranked Sherman jumped all over Ione by a 27-0 margin at one point in the first quarter and cruised to its seventh victory in a row, 79-28.

All told, the Huskies sank 31 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made good on 12 of 21 free throws.

Coles had a game-high 20 points, Jones ended up with 11, martin put up 10, and both Caleb Fritts and Wade Fields tacked on eight points each.

Sherman (14-2 overall, 8-0 league) is at Condon at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and then hosts Echo at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

MORO – In girls basketball, the Sherman Lady Huskies lost 49-25 Friday at Echo and ended up taking a 36-19 loss to Ione Saturday in Moro.

Against Echo, the Huskies trailed 39-4 at the break, but then rallied for a 21-10 second-half spurt.

Desiree Winslow led the team with 13 points, Makayla Macnab chipped in seven and CJ Johnson notched three points.

Saturday in Moro, Winslow dropped eight points, Emma Stutzman had six and Allie Marker notched five points in the Huskies’ 36-19 loss.

Sherman (1-11 overall, 1-7 league) heads to Condon for a game at 6 p.m. Friday.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, they host Echo.

The Dufur boys basketball squad took its fourth win in a row and vaults to No. 14 in the rankings after defeating Echo, 53-28, in Big Sky Conference action Saturday from the Ranger Dome.

In all, the Rangers, who led 23-16 at halftime, drilled 21 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 3 of 17 from the free throw line.

Cooper Bales notched 13 points, Daniel Radcliffe tallied 12, Tanner Masterson added six and Derek Frakes, Tabor McLaughlin and Caleb Olson checked in with five points each.

Dufur (10-5 overall, 6-2 league) is at Ione Friday (7:30 p.m.) and hosts Mitchell-Spray at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Dufur Lady Rangers outscored Echo 36-21 in the second half to erase a 23-17 halftime deficit in their 53-44 win Saturday in a league tilt played at Dufur High School.

Trinity Blake scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the second half, three shots in a row, two from long range, in the fourth quarter as part of a 21-10 spurt.

Piper Neal finished with nine points, Brooke Beachamp had eight, and the quartet of Emily Crawford, Kayla Bailey, Jessica Brown and Kierstin White posted four points each.

As a team, Dufur hit 18 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and sank 10 of 19 free throws, while Echo had 16 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made 8 of 21 from the line.

Following Tuesday’s game at Arlington, The Rangers (4-10 overall, 4-3 league) are at Ione Friday (6 p.m.) and host Mitchell-Spray at 4 p.m. Saturday.

South Wasco County’s Ben Birman hit two free throws with 15.5 seconds to put SWC up by four points, Ione answered with a layup, but the Redsides held on to the ball out of bounds as time expired in a dramatic 52-50 triumph versus the Cardinals in 1A boys hoops play Friday at Ione High School.

SWC trailed 42-33 entering the fourth period and staged a comeback with a 19-8 run using its pressure defense.

Garrett Olson had a triple-double with 29 points, 18 rebounds, 10 turnovers and four assists.

Oscar Thomas notched 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Alex Stebbins wound up scoring six points and pulling down four rebounds.

Looking to inch a bit closer to the upper ranks of the Big Sky Conference, the South Wasco County Redsides held a 28-24 halftime lead, but were outscored 12-2 in the third quarter and could never recover in their 47-41 loss to Arlington Saturday in Maupin.

Olson led SWC with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Thomas had 14 and Stebbins added two points.

In a non-league game played Monday in Maupin, the Redsides fell behind 35-22 at the half and were outscored 28-19 in the second stanza of their 63-41 loss to Crane.

Olson reeled off 21 points, Thomas dialed up 12, Tanner Davis totaled six and Birman scored two points for the Redsides, who managed 14 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made 9 of 15 free throws.

SWC (7-10 overall, 3-6 league) is at Mitchell Friday (7:30 p.m.) and hosts Condon at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

South Wasco County lost to Ione Friday, defeated Arlington Saturday and ended up on the wrong side of a 66-25 final versus second-ranked Crane Monday in Maupin.

Friday at Ione in a battle between the league’s two best teams, SWC fell behind 23-21 at halftime, but Ione used a 19-11 third-quarter spurt and held on for a 49-41 win.

The Redsides hit 16 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 8 of 17 free throws.

Madisen Davis had 14 points, Abby Birman notched nine, Kyrsten Sprouse kicked in five and Jade McCoy added four points.

Saturday in Maupin, the Redsides rebounded in a big way with a 21-10 first-half output and rode that lead to a 41-26 win over Arlington.

Hailey Ocacio led the Redsides with 10 points, Destiny Mora-Lopez dropped nine, Jada Myers went for five and both McCoy and Davis added four points.

SWC managed 16 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 8 of 16 from the line.

Monday at home against No. 2 Crane, the Redsides could not stop Mustang standout freshman Kelsie Siegner, who racked up 35 points, 24 in the first half, in a 66-25 final.

SWC totaled 10 field goals and converted 5 of 14 free throws, with McCoy and Birman putting up six points each, and Myers dropping five points.

The No. 7-ranked Redsides (14-3 overall, 7-1 league) are at Mitchell for a game Friday with a start of 6 p.m. and then host Condon at 4 p.m. Saturday.