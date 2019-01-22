Entertainment Update: January 23, 2019

Live Sessions Concert Feb. 8

Live Sessions community music series continues on Friday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Riv Cafe. The concert will feature performances by local musicians The Honey Badgers (acoustic rock), Les Vaughn (country and rock) and Rob Neuberger (acoustic guitar wizardry). $5 for adults, $1 for youth under 17, or bring a plate of tasty treats for free admission. All proceeds go to non-profits. Contact tdlivesessions@gmail.com. The Riv Cafe, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles.

Erick Haynie at Cebu/Riverside

On Thursday, Jan. 31, Erick Haynie plays piano in the Riverside dining room (family friendly) and Cebu Lounge, 6:00-8:30 p.m. Join Erick for an evening of barrelhouse piano bar, classic jazz and pop favorites. No cover. Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.

Everybody’s Local Music Mondays

Live music coming up at Everybody’s:

Jan. 21 – Ryan Durgan (Prollyotta, NW Sunny Vibes), 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Hazelnuts (Acoustic folk), 6-8 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Dance at The Dalles Senior Center with Randy Haines Feb. 8

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles welcomes 50’s, 60’s & 70’s DJ Music with Randy Haines on Friday, Feb. 8. No host beer and wine. Please bring a finger-food item to share. There will be Soft Lighting for dancing, door prizes, and trivia games. $5 per person at the door.

Gun Shy at The Dalles Eagles

Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:

Friday, Jan. 25: Music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge.

Saturday, Jan. 26: Pure Country with Gun Shy – dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Howlin Woods at Zim’s Jan. 26

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Jan. 25: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Willy & Me at the Buffalo

On Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m., Bill Neilson (guitar) and Lisa Nelson (keyboards/percussion) perform at the White Buffalo. This duo, known for their rich vocal harmonies and crisp instrumentation are a magical mix. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Joe Newberry in TD Feb. 6

Known around the world for his exquisite clawhammer banjo playing, Joe Newberry is also a powerful guitarist, singer and songwriter. The Gibson Brothers’ version of his song “Singing As We Rise,” featuring guest vocalist Ricky Skaggs, won the 2012 IBMA “Gospel Recorded Performance” Award. With Eric Gibson, he shared the 2013 IBMA “Song of the Year” Award for “They Called It Music.”

A long-time and frequent guest on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, he was a featured singer on the Transatlantic Sessions 2016 tour of the United Kingdom with fiddler Aly Bain and Dobro master Jerry Douglas, and at the Transatlantic Session’s debut at Merlefest in 2017. In addition to performing solo, Joe plays in a duo with mandolin icon Mike Compton, and also performs with the dynamic fiddler and step-dancer April Verch.

Catch Joe Newberry on The Upstairs Stage at Gorge Community Music, Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.

Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased in advance at the venue, by calling 541-296-2900, and online at gorgecommunitymusic.com. $12 advance/ $15 at the door. Families welcome- kids under 12 are free. Gorge Community Music is located at 410 East 2nd St. in downtown, The Dalles.

Google Wind Challenge returns to TD

Registration has now opened for the 2019 Google Wind Challenge, which blows back into The Dalles on Saturday, March 16. Middle and high school students are now invited to create teams and sign up for the sixth annual event. The Wind Challenge is a free, hands-on program that fuels student interest in science, technology and wind energy. During the event, teams of middle and high school students learn about wind turbine technology and design and apply their skills in an all-day competition to build, test and present their wind turbine models to a group of judges. Teams can register through February 1, 2019 at www.windchallenge.org.

Salute the Duke concert Jan. 25, 27

Enjoy a Duke Ellington concert with local high school and middle school bands in a Salute the Duke Concert on Friday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center. From “Satin Doll” to “Take the ‘A’ Train” to “Caravan,” Ellington’s sophisticated arrangements and swinging tunes captivated the musical world for decades. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective. Tickets at the door or at www.gorgeorchestra.org. $20 Adults, $15 Members, $5 youth (10-17), free for kids under 10.



Theater volunteers needed

Big Britches Productions is welcoming volunteers for its first show, Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version). The comedy opens February 8 at The Bingen Theater. Director Bruce Ludwig said, “We’re in the thick of set construction – which includes a lot of painting – and we’re signing up folks who would like to usher or help with the lobby.” Contact julie@bigbritches.org or call 541-595-8026 for more information. Tickets are at www.bigbritches.org.

History Forum starts Feb. 2

The 2019 Regional History Forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse begins on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom, 410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles (behind the Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center).

Saturday, Feb. 2: World War I, Part 1: Stonehenge and the Great War. Washington State Park Ranger Mark Harris developed this PowerPoint for the 2018 centennial of the war and armistice. He covers Sam Hill’s Stonehenge, the war’s beginnings, new technology used in the war, how uniforms differed between combatants, the role of women in the war effort, the trenches, the fall of empires and continuing effects of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history. Additional lectures Feb. 9, 16 and 23. Free admission.

Cascade Singers meet

Cascade Singers community choir welcomes new members for its spring season. Work has begun for a choir festival in February and the annual St. Patrick’s Day concert. A late spring concert will feature women composers. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. For further information contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.

Kit Garoutte at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Jan. 25: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Rock, country covers)

Saturday, Jan. 26: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (One-man band, easy listening, covers)

Sunday, Jan. 27: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (in house band)

Thursday, Jan. 31, Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan Hare, 6-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.

‘After the Burn’ benefit concerts on tap

Benefit concerts for the recent California wildfire incidents are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1, at The Ruins, featuring local band Greenneck Daredevils (6-8 p.m.) and Portland bluegrass band Never Come Down (8-10 p.m.). All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter. Additional show March 8. Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.