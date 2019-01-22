The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Gorge Womxn’s March

Lynne Pendleton of Underwood, Wash., and Kelly Cooper, The Dalles, seated in foreground, work on a poster as participants in Saturday’s Womens March in The Dalles prepare the community tables portion of the event at Thompson Park.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Lynne Pendleton of Underwood, Wash., and Kelly Cooper, The Dalles, seated in foreground, work on a poster as participants in Saturday’s Womens March in The Dalles prepare the community tables portion of the event at Thompson Park.

As of Tuesday, January 22, 2019

﻿

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

A poster announces Saturday’s Womens March in The Dalles.

About 200 participated in Saturday’s Womens March in The Dalles, according to organizers.

Event organizer Amber Orion said speakers Rosie Strange, Dr. Tina Castañares and Jenna Cohan of HAVEN “spoke on topics including activism, community concerns, sexual assault, providing care in the gorge, the misogyny and other forms of hate and prejudice they’ve experienced, how we are really more alike than different and much more.”

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)