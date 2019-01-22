Gorge Womxn’s March

About 200 participated in Saturday’s Womens March in The Dalles, according to organizers.

Event organizer Amber Orion said speakers Rosie Strange, Dr. Tina Castañares and Jenna Cohan of HAVEN “spoke on topics including activism, community concerns, sexual assault, providing care in the gorge, the misogyny and other forms of hate and prejudice they’ve experienced, how we are really more alike than different and much more.”