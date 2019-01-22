History grants available

The Oregon Heritage Commission is offering grants to qualified museums for collections, heritage tourism, and education and interpretation projects. Awards typically range between $2,000 and $10,000.

Museums may apply for a variety of projects.

Collections projects may include cataloging, archival storage, disaster preparedness, and conservation.

Heritage tourism projects may include museum marketing and promotions, enhancing visitor experience, and training for museum staff.

Education and interpretation projects may include exhibits, online education, school classes, workshops, and camps.

Museums may also partner with other organizations for projects that might be outside of the museum, but still meet the museum’s mission.

“This program serves museums of all sizes. We hope to see a variety of applications,” said Oregon Heritage Commission coordinator Beth Dehn.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. Free grant workshops on project planning, grant writing, and using the online grant application will be available. A workshop will be held in Salem on March 19 and a webinar workshop will be available on March 15. Recorded trainings and tips are also online.

Learn more about the grants at www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.