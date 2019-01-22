Letter to the Editor: Donations helpful

Dear editor,

Pointman Ministries of The Dalles would like to thank The Dalles Chronicle, the people of The Dalles and Wasco County residents for the generosity and their support in raising funds for the people of Paradise, Calif., victims of the devastating Camp Fire.

You made it possible for a sizable donation to be sent to the Butte County Disaster Relief Fund in Chico, Calif. The funds will be distributed to those who have the greatest need.

Again, thank you from Pointman of The Dalles.

Dan Brophy, outpost chaplain

The Dalles