Letter to the Editor: Good business

Dear editor,

Very rarely does a company stand behind their product when a large sum of money is in question.

I purchased a re-manufactured engine from Griffith Motors for my 1997 4Runner last year.

Last month the engine started smoking, and I brought it in to Griffith Motors. Roxy informed me that the engine had overheated and warped the block and there was no fluid in the radiator (No Check Engine Light had come on and Water Temp Gauge always indicated normal).

I had taken the vehicle into Griffith Motors for servicing at recommended intervals with zero issues with the coolant level noted; however the argument could easily be made that it was my responsibility to ensure that there was coolant in the radiator.

Griffith Motors replaced the engine free of charge. $0 Labor and $0 Parts.

Thank you to Mr. Griffith, Roxy, and the whole Griffith Motors Team.

Garth Furler

The Dalles