Library plans youth events for February

The Dalles/Wasco County Library will host the following youth events in February.

Feb 1, 4-6 p.m. — Movie,” The House with a Clock in its Walls.” Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his oddball uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious `tick tock’ noise. He soon learns that Uncle Jonathan and his feisty neighbor, Mrs Zimmerman, are powerful practitioners of the magic arts. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade suddenly springs to life, revealing a secret and dangerous world of witches, warlocks and deadly curses.

Feb 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stop Animation class. Maker in residence Sean O’Conner will be teaching stop animation using iPad kits. Registration is required as we only have space for 15. Please call or stop in to secure your spot for this awesome event. A stop animation kit will be raffled off to a lucky participant!

Feb 5, 4-6 p.m., Chinese New Year. Come join a “traditional” Chinese New Year celebration. Festivities will begin with food, followed by learning long standing traditions like Li-see envelopes and giving offerings to ancestors. Ring in the Year of the Boar with Chinese celebrations at the Library.

Feb 8, 4-5:30 p.m. Paint Bookends in Teen Space. Ever wanted to leave your mark at the library? The bookends in the teen space are in bad need of some bling. Help us bring some color to the Athenaeum by painting our dull bookends.



Feb. 11-14, Blind Date with a Book (passive program.) Blind dates can be nerve wrecking, however, books are not! We’ve combined these for a blind date you won’t regret.



Feb 15, Anti-Valentine Party at 5 p.m. Love stinks, who needs it? Come celebrate being anti-romance with the teen departments annual anti-valentine’s day party. We will be making unromantic crafts, avoiding any and all food in the shape of hearts. Snacks provided.

Feb 19, Teen Book Club reading "Genuine Fraud" by E. Lockhart. Jule West Williams is an orphan, a mystery and an action hero with an origin story. Imogen Sokoloff is an heiress trying to be her true self by leaving the world she was raised in. One summer in Martha’s Vineyard, the two form a close friendship and Jule becomes immersed in Immie’s life. But nothing is as it seems. Snack provided

Feb 23rd 1-2:30pm Girls in Engineering (escape room.) In celebrating National Engineers Week, February 17-23 the Gorge STEM hub (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) will be conducting “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” events that are happening at three Gorge locations this year. At each site female engineers will share about their careers and then lead groups of students through an escape room engineering challenge. Students in grades 5-8 of all gender identities are encouraged to attend and no registration is necessary.

Feb 22nd 4-5:30pm Bristlebots. Robots are everywhere in our lives, from the complex Mars Rover to the simple Bristlebot. Come build your own Bristlebot. Race them, battle them, and turn them into insects!

Feb 28, LGBTQ YA Book club reading "Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe" by Benjamin Alire Saenz. Fifteen-year-old Ari Mendoza is an angry loner with a brother in prison, but when he meets Dante and they become friends, Ari starts to ask questions about himself, his parents, and his family that he has never asked before. Snack provided. Open to everyone grades 6-12.

In addition, every Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. is Sewing Club by Cecillia Jenkins; First Monday of February is Japanese Knot Bag Part One; Second Monday is Japanese Knot Bag Part Two; Third Monday is Learn to Mend and fourth Monday is Sewing Free for All.