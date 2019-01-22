News in Brief: January 23, 2019

Internships at Gorge Works

Gorge Works is now midway through the intern application period and new opportunities have been added, according to a press release.

New options include research and development, safety engineering and intern coordinator.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

Taking time for preparation and attention to detail are critical to making the best impression, said Kathy Ursprung, program coordinator.

For help or advice on how to prepare, contact Ursprung at Gorge Works, 541-298-4148.

Gorge Works is a Port of The Dalles and The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce program.

Power breakfast

The Dalles Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Breakfast Meeting is Thursday, Jan. 24, 7 to 8 a.m., at the Barbecue Restaurant, 1013 West 6th St., The Dalles.

Representative Daniel Bonham,. Republican District 59, will provide an update on current legislative action (or inaction) in Salem.

Speaking at the Jan. 31 meeting is The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays.

OHA helps EMS

The Oregon Health Authority is helping ambulance service agencies comply with a new law requiring they use electronic patient care reporting, which will streamline how they exchange information with hospital emergency departments and other health care partners.

Oregon Senate Bill 52, passed during the 2017 legislative session, mandates that transporting emergency medical services (EMS) agencies begin posting patient care reports electronically to a statewide database starting Jan. 1. OHA offers access to Oregon EMS Information System (OR-EMSIS) at no cost to all EMS agencies, regardless of what vendor an agency uses locally to gather and submit the patient care data. The service includes use of software called ImageTrend Elite.