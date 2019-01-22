OMSI announces programs, events for spring 2019

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) has announced programs and events for the new year, January through March.

OMSI is located at 1945 SE Water Avenue in Portland and is open Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays) from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with additional Monday openings on Jan 21, Feb 18 and March 25.

OMSI’s permanent exhibits and labs are open at a reduced admission ($2 per person) the first Sunday of every month. Submarine tours and theater and planetarium shows are also reduced to $5 per person, or less with applicable discounts. Upcoming $2 Sundays are Feb. 3 and March 3.

“Meet a Scientist” features local scientists who share their research and knowledge through hands-on activities and conversation. Included with general admission. Upcoming events are Jan. 26, 1 to 4 p.m.; Feb. 9, 1 to 4 p.m.; Feb. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.; Mar. 9, 1 to 4 p.m.; and Mar. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Featured exhibition “The Discovery of King Tut” closes Jan. 27.

The museum’s Studio Ghibli film retrospective also closes Jan. 27.

The next featured exhibition, “The Science Behind Pixar,” opens Feb. 23. Hands-on activities inspired by some of Pixar’s most treasured films, from Toy Story to Inside Out, offer an opportunity to learn about the filmmaking process. Exhibit plus general admission is $21 for adults, $14 for children ages three through 13, and $17 for seniors 63 years and older, or $5 adults, $3 children and $4 seniors for OMSI members.

“OMSI After Dark” offers child-free, brain-building science fun featuring live demos, new exhibitions and old favorites. Upcoming events include “Medieval Science” Jan. 23, 6 to 10 p.m.; “PrOMSI” Feb. 9, 6 to 10 p.m.; “Animation” Feb. 27, 6 to 10 p.m. and “Great Scott!” Mar. 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

OMSI Science Pub is a monthly event held in multiple locations and open to all ages. Upcoming events in Portland include “Supercomputer Modeling of Earthquake Ground Motions 150 Years After the 1868 Hayward Fault Rupture,” Feb. 7, 7 p.m., at the McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan in Portland; “Robot City or Natural City: Plans and Speculations about the Urban City,” Feb. 19, 7 p.m., OMSI Empirical Theater; “Artificial Intelligence,” Mar. 7, 7 p.m., McMenamins Mission Theater; and “Exploring Ocean Worlds,” Mar. 19, 7 p.m., OMSI Empirical Theater. $5 advance purchase for guaranteed seats; $5 suggested donation at door.

“Kendall Concerts: Music Under the Dome” is a monthly planetarium concert series combining live performances with colorful visuals, offering the audience an adventure of the senses. Upcoming concerts include “Harlowe,” featuring the songs of Mark Robertson, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m., and “Boy and Bean,” featuring the husband-and-wife team of Luke and Amber Short performing Depression-era classics, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Concerts are at the Kendall Planetarium and cost $15 to attend.

Upcoming maker workshops include a bitters-making workshop, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.; a cheese-making workshop, Mar. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a soap-making workshop, Jan. 13 and 26, Feb. 10 and 23, and Mar. 10 and 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Shows at the Empirical Theater include “Amazon Adventure;” “Backyard Wilderness;” “Egypt: Secrets of the Mummies” (closing Jan. 27); “Oceans: Our Blue Planet”; “Superpower Dogs” and “Volcanoes.” Admission is $7-$8.50 for adults, $6-$6.50 for children, and $6-$7 for seniors.