For the Record for January 23, 2019

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 17.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Cory Allen Mohr, 32, no listed address, was arrested Jan. 17 near East 10th and G streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and offensive littering.

A theft report was taken Jan. 17 from the Marina after a victim reported some equipment was stolen.

Doris Sanchez Cruz, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 17 in the 2000 block of East 15th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A hit and run report was taken Jan. 17 from the 1400 block of East 12th Street.

Police responded to the 400 block of East Scenic drive Jan. 17 after a caller reported a juvenile male was driving a vehicle with a light bar and was attempting to pull people over. A report was taken.

Wasco County

An identity theft report was taken Jan. 17 from Maupin after a victim reported his bank information stolen.

An identity theft report was taken Jan. 17 from the 4800 of Adeline Way after a victim reported someone opened a cellphone account with his personal information.

Parole & Probation

Steven Joseph Sprague, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 17 was arrested in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.