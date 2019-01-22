Riverhawk boys run winning streak to five games Team has biggest test Friday versus Pendleton

Make it five wins in a row for The Dalles Riverhawks, as they built a double-digit first half lead and preserved a 53-44 victory over Redmond tonight at Kurtz Gym.

Jacob Hernandez led The Dalles with seven points, Josh Nisbet added six and Oscar Fernandez dropped five points to give the Riverhawks a 27-16 halftime edge.

All told, The Hawks (7-7 overall, 2-0 league) drilled 20 field goals, four 3-pointers, and converted 9 of 15 free throws.

Nisbet led TD’s balanced attack with 14 points, Hernandez tacked on 13, Dalles Seufalemua was good for nine and Aidan Telles finished with seven points.

Redmond totaled 17 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made 6 of 12 from the line, with Dylan Moss posting a game-high 18 points and Blaine Aamodt chipping in seven points.

No. 24 TD hosts No. 11 Pendleton (10-5, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.