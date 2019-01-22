TD girls can’t hold leads in loss

The Dalles girls basketball team had leads in all four quarters of play and limited No. 16-ranked Redmond’s 6-foot-1-inch standout post Ava Kitchins to five points, but could not finish the deal in a 48-39 loss on the road in Redmond Friday, snapping its three-game winning streak.

Through one period, the Hawks led by a 13-7 margin, then the Panthers went on a 13-6 second-run to lead 20-19 at halftime.

In the second stanza, Redmond used runs of 15-13 and 13-7 to wrap up its eighth win of the season and second league victory in a row.

Kilee Hoylman paced The Dalles with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Ellie Codding contributed five points and 11 rebounds, eight in the third quarter.

Rainie Codding totaled seven points and six rebounds, all offensive, and dished off two assists and a steal.

Lauryn Belanger put up four points and six rebounds; Jenna Miller was good for five points, eight rebounds, three steals and an assist; Molly Taylor had a point, a rebound and two steals and Ella Salvatori pulled down three rebounds.

As a team, the Riverhawks committed 13 turnovers and posted 13 defensive deflections.

No. 21 The Dalles (7-6 overall, 1-1 league) travels to No. 20 Pendleton for a league tilt at 6:30 p.m. Friday.