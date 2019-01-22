TD grapplers break through at Tigard Invitational Scott takes first; Richman and Carrera add runner-up

JR Scott took home first place, Andrew Richman and Mauricio Carrera each tallied runner-up finishes, and Steven Preston claimed fifth place to lead The Dalles wrestling team to 92.5 points and seventh place overall at the 10-team Tigard Invitational Saturday.

For Richman, it was his first finals appearance in his four-year career and Carrera’s first title berth in three campaigns.

“I am so proud,” TD coach Paul Beasley said. “I have been with this group for six or seven years as middle schoolers and now as high schoolers. We’ve had many miles traveled together for many hours and days. It was an outstanding accomplishment for these boys.”

Following an opening-round bye, Scott (195 pounds) captured a quarterfinals victory against Tye Smith (Liberty) by pinfall at 56 seconds.

The Riverhawk senior needed even less time to outmuscle his semifinal opponent, Garrett Saalfeld (St Helens), picking a pin in 23 seconds.

In his longest match of the tournament, Scott pinned Dylan Scott (St Helens) in 1:06 of the first round.

Wrestling at 138 pounds, Richman had a bye to start and then went to work versus Jacob Winchester (Liberty) in the quarterfinals, with the senior from Dufur earning a pinfall win at the 1:52 mark of the first round.

Richman defeated West Salem’s Jack Livengood by second-round pin in the semifinals and wound up losing by fall in the second round (2:44) of the championship against Emilio Jimenez (Tigard).

Carrera (182 pounds) won his quarterfinal match by a 13-0 major decision over Abner Penaloza (Tigard) and added a 5-1 decision versus Tony Loza (Tigard) in the semifinals.

Now in the title bout, Carrera could not gain an edge against Mavrick Rask (St Helens), losing a 16-3 major decision.

Preston came out sharp in his 160-pound bracket with a pin at 1:23 of the first round versus Kade Sharp (Sprague), but lost his next match to Rachawn Lee (St Helens) by pin at 59 seconds of the first round.

That loss dropped Preston to the consolation bracket.

He came away victorious in two straight matches, the first on an injury default and the next a pin at 21 seconds against Cody King (Liberty) in the consolation semifinals.

With a chance to pick up fifth place, Preston racked up 20 points to secure a 20-5 technical fall in a match with Sprague’s Kade Sharp.

Taylor Morehouse scored three team points in the 170-pound classification, as his only win came by pin at 1:44 versus Liberty’s Isaac Bland.

Morehouse had his tournament cut short in the consolation semifinals, a 10-2 major decision loss to Nico Fox (Sprague).

Quinn Wilson (170) won by forfeit over Zachary Robins (Wilsonville) to move into the quarterfinals, but then lost his next two bouts by pin (4:21) and 10-6 decision.

Also for The Dalles, Angel Oregon (113 pounds) and Aaron Pyles (152) lost two matches apiece by pin and Miguel Torres (220) lost by decision and third-round pin in his two contests.

St. Helens tallied 266 points to score first place in the team standings, ahead of West Salem (235).

Tigard (223.5), Wilsonville (184), Sprague (182), Liberty (143) and The Dalles (92.5) made up the top-7 of the 10 teams.

Up next, TD travels to Hood River for the Elks Wrestling Invitational starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

After that, the team heads out to Redmond for a double duel with Ridgeview and Redmond at 5 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The following day, on Thursday, Jan. 31, the Hawks have a dual with Hood River at 7 p.m.