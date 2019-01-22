What's Happening: January 23, 2019

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

JANUARY

Wednesday, January 23

ROTARY MEETING: The Dalles Rotary Club meets weekly on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. The program for January 13 is “CJ Johnson—Organ Donor Program.” Catering by Beachwood Eatery.

Friday, January 25

FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.

LIBRARY CRAFTERNOON: Teen after-school program starts at 4 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. A collaborative project is planned to create the black heart piñata for the library’s “Anti-Valentine’s Day” party, which is planned for Feb. 15.

DALLES MOUNTAIN RANCH: The Friends of The Dalles Mountain Ranch are holding an organizational meeting at 11 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Anyone interested in the history, geology and genealogy of this area is invited. Contact Harvey Larkin at contrarianhl@aol.com or Phillip Crawford at pcrawford@turbonet.com.

Saturday, January 26

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

BOARD GAMES: Teens are invited to come play a variety of board games the fourth Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. in the library Athenaeum.

Tuesday, January 29

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is welcome.

CHRISTIAN YOGA: Yoga classes every Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Rd., The Dalles. By donation, proceeds benefit the mission fund. Information on Facebook, “Yoga for Christ,” or email janellwyatt@gmail.com.

LIBRARY PAINTING: At 4 p.m. in The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, a kaleidoscope painting will be in progress in the Athenaeum in celebration of Jackson Pollock’s birthday. Pollock was a major artist of his generation, well known for his unique style of drip painting. Teens are invited to come make their own abstract paintings.