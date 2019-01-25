Dufur squanders late lead

All signs pointed to the Dufur Rangers stacking another win to their record in search of third place in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Wesley Goad and the Arlington Honkers had other ideas.

Goad sank two free throws with eight seconds remaining in regulation and the Rangers had two chances for a last-second game-winner, but could not execute down the stretch in a 55-54 loss Tuesday in Arlington.

After Goad hit his free throws, Dufur drove the ball to the other end of the hardwood only to turn the ball over with 2.3 seconds left.

Dufur then fouled an Arlington player, who missed the front-end free throw, which the Rangers pulled down before calling a timeout with one second on the clock.

On the ensuing play, the Rangers were unable to get a shot at the basket.

Dufur (10-6 overall, 6-3 league) totaled 25 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 2 of 11 from the line, 2 of 9 in the second half, 0 of 3 in the final period.

Daniel Radcliffe notched a team-leading 13 points, Tanner Masterson and Trey Darden added 10 apiece, Cooper Bales reeled off eight and Tabor McLaughlin ended up with seven points.

Goad led Arlington (15-4, 8-3) with 22 points and Jace Troutman chipped in 20 points, as the team hit on 19 field goals, four 3-pointers, and sank 13 of 17 free throws, 7 of 9 in the second half.

Dufur hosted Mitchell-Spray Saturday, and then heads to Maupin for a showdown with South Wasco County (7-10, 3-6) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.